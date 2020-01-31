|
|
Clova Randles
Coshocton - Clova Marcene Randles, age 82, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Signature Health Care in Coshocton.
She was born in Coshocton County on August 11, 1937 to Harry R. and Edna Webb. Clova wed Denver E. Randles on March 25, 1978. They created a beautiful home together and always made any that entered Lighthouse Hill feel invited and welcomed.
Clova enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and traveling coast to coast to visit lighthouses. Her pride was in her "labor of love" just outside her front door. Denver constructed a working lighthouse in their front yard, complete with 5 floors, glass portholes on each level, a spiral staircase and rotating beacon light. It has been featured in Ripley's "Believe it or Not" and many news articles.
Clova's faith in the Lord was forever strong and brought her great comfort as she knew she would someday walk with her Heavenly Father. While residing in Warsaw she was a member of Gospel Hill Ministries. Upon Denver's death in 2014 she moved to Pershing House in Lancaster, Ohio. She enjoyed making new friends and participating in many of the resident activities. While residing in Lancaster she attended Church of God. She made many wonderful friends at the church and took great pleasure in hosting Cottage Prayer and being a Spark Plug.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Mel) Wrather and Amy (Brent) McCoy; her stepchildren, Michelle (Leroy) Roberts, Connie (Rick) Devore, Janet (Michael) Saunders, and Vincent Randles; her grandchildren, Joe Davy, Kelli (Brady) West, Kasi (Matt) Wilkinson, Kyle (Kristi) Pence, Bree (Tim) Robinson, Blake Griffith, Brittany (Ryan) King, and Bryce Griffith; eight great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and her siblings, Julia (Bud) Norris, Daisy Cutshall, and Marie Henry.
Clova was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jody M. Pence; siblings, Jeanette Hilburn, James McCue, Harry P. Webb, and Stanley R. Webb; and a granddaughter in-law, Melody Griffith.
Funeral services to celebrate Clova's life will be held at Fischer Funeral Home, 412 E. Main St. Warsaw, OH 43844, on Monday, January 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Canal Lewisville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Please visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com to share condolences with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coshocton Co. Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, OH 43812
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Clova at Signature Healthcare, as well as the staff of Interim Hospice.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020