|
|
Clyde Lehman
Lancaster - Clyde Lehman, 87 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the Beckett House in New Concord while under the care of Genesis Hospice.
Clyde was born in Baltimore, Ohio on December 12, 1931. He is the son of the late Lester and Ruby Lehman. Clyde served in the US Air Force until 1956 when he went to work for AT&T and Lucent Technologies for over 33 years. After his retirement he enjoyed traveling and most especially he enjoyed spending time in Ireland.
Clyde is survived by his three children, Brian Lehman, Connie Moyer and Diane Lehman; his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clyde is preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce; by the mother of his children, Mary Lehman; by his brother, Emery Lehman and his sister, Edna Cox.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date and a caring cremation is entrusted to the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. www.farusfh.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 1, 2019