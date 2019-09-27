Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
VFW Post 1380
1131 Sugar Grove Rd SE
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cm1 Heston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cm1 Donald "Buzz" Heston


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cm1 Donald "Buzz" Heston Obituary
CM1 Donald "Buzz" Heston

LANCASTER - CM1 Donald "Buzz" Heston, born December 20, 1962 in Akron, passed away in his home in Lancaster, Ohio on September 21, 2019.

He proudly started his Seabee career in 1981 in Norfolk, VA with FIB-2 and then transferred to NMCB-133 (Kangaroos) Alpha Company in Gulfport, MS. Throughout his career, he served with Seal Team 4 and retired while stationed at NCHB-9 in Columbus, OH in 2002. He was a mechanic through and through and loved to work on anything with an engine, even if it wasn't his.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Heston, his stepfather and his mother, Jerry and Patricia Goodson and his late wife, Mary Jane Guard.

He left behind brothers and sisters, Patricia Powell, Marcie (Rick) Moore, T.R. Goodson, Caren (Harv) Chapin, Robert "Archie" (Debbie) Archimbaud, and Henry (Millie) Maston . He also left behind his children, Donald (Teniece) Heston, Lacie Heston, Jewelie Heston, Mistie (James) Winters, Candice Heston, Ashley (Adam) Guard, along with grandchildren Olivia, Lennox, John, Callie, and Lily. He was also a brother and father to many over the years in and out of the military and to his children's friends, as well. He has moved on to the big garage in the sky and will not be forgotten.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 1380, 1131 Sugar Grove Rd SE, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. with the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail Conducting military rites.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cm1's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries