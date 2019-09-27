|
CM1 Donald "Buzz" Heston
LANCASTER - CM1 Donald "Buzz" Heston, born December 20, 1962 in Akron, passed away in his home in Lancaster, Ohio on September 21, 2019.
He proudly started his Seabee career in 1981 in Norfolk, VA with FIB-2 and then transferred to NMCB-133 (Kangaroos) Alpha Company in Gulfport, MS. Throughout his career, he served with Seal Team 4 and retired while stationed at NCHB-9 in Columbus, OH in 2002. He was a mechanic through and through and loved to work on anything with an engine, even if it wasn't his.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Heston, his stepfather and his mother, Jerry and Patricia Goodson and his late wife, Mary Jane Guard.
He left behind brothers and sisters, Patricia Powell, Marcie (Rick) Moore, T.R. Goodson, Caren (Harv) Chapin, Robert "Archie" (Debbie) Archimbaud, and Henry (Millie) Maston . He also left behind his children, Donald (Teniece) Heston, Lacie Heston, Jewelie Heston, Mistie (James) Winters, Candice Heston, Ashley (Adam) Guard, along with grandchildren Olivia, Lennox, John, Callie, and Lily. He was also a brother and father to many over the years in and out of the military and to his children's friends, as well. He has moved on to the big garage in the sky and will not be forgotten.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 1380, 1131 Sugar Grove Rd SE, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. with the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail Conducting military rites.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019