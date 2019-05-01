Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen L. Leonard


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Colleen L. Leonard Obituary
Colleen L. Leonard

Lancaster - Colleen L. Leonard, 80 of Lancaster, OH passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Genesis Homestead Center in Lancaster. Colleen was born on September 2, 1938 in Webb, Iowa to the late Arthur D. and Lillie H. (Daugherty) Taylor. Colleen attended Lithopolis Presbyterian Church and had been a past member of the Greencastle Homemakers. Preceded in death by husband Lonnie A. Leonard and grandson Christopher Wyatt. Survivors include daughter Lillie Leonard (Mike) of Newark; sons L. Scott (Lisa), Vincent Todd (Lisa) of Canal Winchester, Terance J. (Annie) of Marysville; grandchildren Patrick, Jeffrey, Christy, Adam, Renea, Maria, Carl, Amanda, and Grace. Colleen had 13 great grandchildren; brother Arthur Taylor and sisters Alpharetta Palaschak and Jacquelleen Vatne. There will be no visitation or service. A private gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. For those who wish memorials may be made to a in memory of Colleen. Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now