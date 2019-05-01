|
|
Colleen L. Leonard
Lancaster - Colleen L. Leonard, 80 of Lancaster, OH passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Genesis Homestead Center in Lancaster. Colleen was born on September 2, 1938 in Webb, Iowa to the late Arthur D. and Lillie H. (Daugherty) Taylor. Colleen attended Lithopolis Presbyterian Church and had been a past member of the Greencastle Homemakers. Preceded in death by husband Lonnie A. Leonard and grandson Christopher Wyatt. Survivors include daughter Lillie Leonard (Mike) of Newark; sons L. Scott (Lisa), Vincent Todd (Lisa) of Canal Winchester, Terance J. (Annie) of Marysville; grandchildren Patrick, Jeffrey, Christy, Adam, Renea, Maria, Carl, Amanda, and Grace. Colleen had 13 great grandchildren; brother Arthur Taylor and sisters Alpharetta Palaschak and Jacquelleen Vatne. There will be no visitation or service. A private gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. For those who wish memorials may be made to a in memory of Colleen. Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 1, 2019