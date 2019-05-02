|
Connie Diane (Byers) Slatzer
SHAWNEE - Connie Diane (Byers) Slatzer, 72 of Shawnee, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Connie was born November, 26, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clarence R. and Maxine (White) Byers.
Connie was a graduate of Marion-Franklin High School in Columbus. She worked for several years at UPS and also at Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Connie is survived by her husband, Clay Slatzer; son, Robert J. Jagerski; daughter, Kelly (Greg) Cuthbert; 4 grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Tu) Byers and Greg (Debbie) Byers; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Friday at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N Columbus St, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Donations can be made in memory of Connie to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 2, 2019