Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Slatzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Diane (Byers) Slatzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Connie Diane (Byers) Slatzer Obituary
Connie Diane (Byers) Slatzer

SHAWNEE - Connie Diane (Byers) Slatzer, 72 of Shawnee, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Connie was born November, 26, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clarence R. and Maxine (White) Byers.

Connie was a graduate of Marion-Franklin High School in Columbus. She worked for several years at UPS and also at Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Connie is survived by her husband, Clay Slatzer; son, Robert J. Jagerski; daughter, Kelly (Greg) Cuthbert; 4 grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Tu) Byers and Greg (Debbie) Byers; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Friday at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N Columbus St, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Donations can be made in memory of Connie to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries