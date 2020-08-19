1/
Connie Hall
1956 - 2020
Connie Hall

Laurelville -

Connie Hall, 64, of Laurelville passed away on August 17, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1956, in Columbus to John and Ruth (Hampp) Sterling. She was preceded in death by her parents. She worked for Midwest Fabricating for over 25 years. Connie loved fishing, football and her dog Duke. She was a loving wife of 30 years to Harold C. Hall Jr. who survives. Connie is also survived by her children Brad and Bruce Byers and Jennifer Byers-McCuistion (Errol) and by grandchildren Tara Byers and Myka and Hanna McCuistion. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00. Please follow COVID 19 restrictions when attending. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
AUG
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stacy Byers
