Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Resources
Connie L. Huston


Connie L. Huston Obituary
Connie L. Huston

SOMERSET - Connie L. Huston, 83, of Somerset, formerly of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019 at her residence.

Connie was born March 18, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald R. and Mildred Binckley Turner. She was a graduate of Rushville Union High School, and a former member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster. She had been employed at Rushville Bank for 30 years and Anchor Hocking/Anchor Glass for 20 years. She loved television, reading and her computer.

Connie is survived by two sons, Randy E. (Margie) Huston and Rudy T. Huston, both of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Eric Huston, Andrea Morgan, Heath Huston and Jenna Shirer and seven great-grandchildren.

No calling hours or service will be held. There will be a caring cremation at Connie's request.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
