Connie Lee Litzinger
Baltimore - Connie Lee Litzinger, 60, of Baltimore, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Kobacker House, Columbus. She was born February 27, 1960 in Lancaster, Ohio. Connie was a 1978 graduate of Lancaster High School and was currently the general manager at the Baltimore IGA. Connie loved people. She thought of her family as friends, and her friends as members of her extended family.
Connie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Paul Litzinger, whom she married December 20, 1983; her mother, Nan Wood; step-children, Emily (Joel) Thompson and Peter Litzinger; grandchildren, India, Kurtis, Daniel, Charlotte, Fiona, Viktor and Marlee; sister, Lori Green; brother, Keith Green; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Leroy Green; and step-father, Gail "Woody" Wood.
A private service will be held on Friday, May 8th at 12 PM. Friends and family are invited to attend virtually through "Connie Litzinger Tribute" page on Facebook Live. A public celebration of Connie's life is being planned on her birthday on February 27, 2021. Contributions may be made in Connie's memory to the Pleasantville United Methodist Church, 112 Lincoln Ave., Pleasantville, Ohio 43148. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020