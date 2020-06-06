Connie Louise Barnes



Lancaster - Connie Louise Barnes, born on September 24, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio, to Vernon and Mildred (Thomas) Barnes, passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 74. In her youth, she began a lifelong love of reading books and playing the piano. As a child, she was very active in The Girls Scouts of America and enjoyed her high school years being involved in cheerleading for the football and basketball teams, along with high school chorus, FHA, FTA, and Tri-M, which promoted scholarship, leadership and character for young women. Connie graduated from Millersport High School in 1963 and had the honor of being the Football Homecoming Queen that same year. She retired from Ohio Power/American Electric Power in 2002 after 39 years of service, having held various positions throughout her career. After retiring, she enjoyed spending her time with family and being involved in her granddaughters' lives. She loved volunteering for their scholastic and athletic activities. Her granddaughters were the apple of her eye. She had a tender and giving heart that will forever be missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Betty Thompson and Brenda Ruth Barnes as well as her brother Ronald Barnes. She is survived by her son Steven Budnick and his life partner Joseph Rogers, along with daughter Sonya Wasmer and her husband, Steven Wasmer, twin granddaughters Samantha and Stefani Wasmer, siblings Nonie Henwood, Jeannette (Frank) Daubenmire, Lowell Barnes, Carole (Elton) Monosmith, Vicki (Rich) Pinkstock, Rita Beach and Pamela (Russ) Kovalchik, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services are being held on June 10, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast, Gahanna. In memory of Connie, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.









