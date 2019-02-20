|
|
Creighton L. Woltz
LANCASTER - Creighton L. Woltz 90 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Primrose Assisted Living.
He was a Korean Conflict veteran serving in the US Army. He was retired from Lancaster Glass Corp. with 40 years of service.
Creighton was a member of the Frist Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School superintendent and taught Sunday School. He was the church organist for over 40 years and an avid radio controlled model plane operator.
He is survived by his sons, John M. (Tricia) Woltz of Wichita, Kansas and Joel S. (Linda) Woltz of Lancaster, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Jackie Woltz of Lancaster, Ohio; nine grandchildren, , J.C. (Natalie), Wrenissa, Chris, Kiah, Zane, and Eli Woltz, Brandon Kentopp, Shane Kentopp, and Rebecca Roscoe; great-grandchildren, Grace, Cary, Noah, Sophia Woltz, Elizabeth Coyer, Sophia and James Kentopp and several nieces and nephews.
Creighton was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Betty Woltz, son, James C. Woltz, parents, Lester and May Woltz, brothers, Pearl, Russell and Lloyd Woltz, sister, Gladys Young and infant sister, Dorothy.
Funeral service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Doctors Art Fulks and John Beckett officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Friends may visit Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Memorial gifts may be given to the First Baptist Church, 1950 Pleasantville Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in his memory.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019