Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity @ The Eastern Gate
6389 Blacklick Eastern Road
Pickerington, OH
Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity @ The Eastern Gate,
6389 Blacklick Eastern Road
Pickerington, OH
Curtis A. Mann Jr.

Curtis A. Mann Jr. Obituary
Curtis A. Mann, Jr.

BALTIMORE - Curtis A. Mann, Jr. 75 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital.

He had been a salesman for Osburn and Associates Inc. of Logan, Ohio. He attended Trinity @ The Eastern Gate and loved OSU Football.

Curtis is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara; son, Todd C. (Christa) Mann of Baltimore, Ohio; daughter, Megan (Bryan) Upperman of Pataskala, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexis Upperman, Mackenzie Upperman, Zack and Haley Upperman, Jake Waddell, Heather Mann, Carl Mann and Faith Mann and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Bea Mann, Sr. and sister, Sharon Anderson.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Trinity @ The Eastern Gate, 6389 Blacklick Eastern Road, Pickerington, Ohio 43147 with Dr. Tim Burden and Dr. Scott Kelso officiating. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. We will be practicing Social Distancing, and health protocol. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.

Caring Cremation® to follow. Arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be given to the American Diabetes Assoc., PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 in Curtis' memory.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 22, 2020
