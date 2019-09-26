|
Curtis "Dean" Oatney
Junction City - Curtis "Dean" Oatney, 58, of Junction City, passed away in his home on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1961 in Lancaster, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Betty (Strickler) Oatney. Dean is survived by his brothers, Michael and John Oatney; sister, Danielle (John) Swisher; daughter, Heather Oatney; grandchildren, Destiny, Dakota, and Paige Primmer. Private burial to be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019