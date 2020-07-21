Cynthia (Kilbarger) Painter
Canal Winchester - Cynthia "Cindy" Painter, 66, of Canal Winchester passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Medical Center. She was born on December 31, 1953 in Lancaster to the late Veral R. "Dick" and Cora (Amspaugh) Kilbarger. Cindy worked at J. C. Penny's and retired from the Pickerington School System. She was the past President for the State of Ohio VFW Auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary Post 1516.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years Robert Painter, son Gregory Painter; grandson Jackson Painter, siblings, Linda Patterson, Cheryl (William) Lott, Richard (Jane) Kilbarger, and Douglas (Penny) Kilbarger; sister-in-law Barbara England; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2-5PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be following social distancing and following health protocol including requiring masks. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
