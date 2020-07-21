1/
Cynthia (Kilbarger) Painter
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia (Kilbarger) Painter

Canal Winchester - Cynthia "Cindy" Painter, 66, of Canal Winchester passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Medical Center. She was born on December 31, 1953 in Lancaster to the late Veral R. "Dick" and Cora (Amspaugh) Kilbarger. Cindy worked at J. C. Penny's and retired from the Pickerington School System. She was the past President for the State of Ohio VFW Auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary Post 1516.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years Robert Painter, son Gregory Painter; grandson Jackson Painter, siblings, Linda Patterson, Cheryl (William) Lott, Richard (Jane) Kilbarger, and Douglas (Penny) Kilbarger; sister-in-law Barbara England; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2-5PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be following social distancing and following health protocol including requiring masks. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 22, 2020
Prayers Bob, Greg and Jack as you go thru these trying times.
janet S white
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to Bob and Greg. Cindy and I became very close over the last couple of years. Prayers of strength go out to all of you.
Donna Himes
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this, Cindy was a wonderful person she will be greatly missed
Tracy Fife
Friend
July 22, 2020
My sincerest sympathy to Bob, Gregory and the rest of Cindy’s family. A wonderful lady, good friend and dedicated supporter of our veterans. She will be greatly missed.
Mary Miller, Past Dept. President
July 22, 2020
To Cindy's Family I Am So Sorry To Hear About Cindy, You have My Deepest Condolences, You All Are In My Thoughts and Prayers. She Will Be Miss.
Sandra Carpenter
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Sorry to hear this. Cindy was a good woman. You will be missed by all.
Bobbie Jo Morales
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
I will love and miss her with all my heart. She had the kindest soul. My thoughts are with the rest of the family.
Kendra Kilbarger
Family
July 21, 2020
She was always kind, and funny, and happy to cook an amazing meal for her family and friends and also treated her sons friends like family.
Jeff Williams
Friend
July 21, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved