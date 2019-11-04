|
Cynthia "Cindy" Rae Shumaker
PLeasantville - Cynthia "Cindy" Rae Shumaker, 63 of Pleasantville, died November 2nd 2019 at the residence. She was born to her late parents, John and Mary Kettell Shumaker on Nov. 1, 1956. She worked as a grill cook at burger king for 22 years, greatly enjoyed camping with her family, bowling with Expanding Your Horizons, doodling and coloring on paper, crafting with beads, and loved spending time with her family. Her amazing personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cindy is survived by her siblings, Brenda (Dennis) Munsey, Jim (Mick) Shumaker, Rob (Michelle) Shumaker, and Johnny Shumaker; nephews, Jason Henderson and Nicholas (Jamie) Shumaker; niece Samantha Shumaker; great nieces Brea Stamper and Chloe Shumaker; great nephew, Devon Stamper; Aunt "Jerry" Baker; several cousins, and special cousin, Penny Marquart.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A special thanks to Penny and Jason for all your help the last few months; thanks to Fairhope Hospice, aid, Andrea Hamler and nurse, Tammy Sullivan.
A funeral service will take place on Friday at 10AM at Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8PM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cindy's name to Fairfield Developmental Disabilities, 795 College Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019