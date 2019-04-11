Cynthia Sue Sater



Lancster - Cynthia Sue Sater (Arent), 72 of Lancaster passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday March, 24th, 2019 at the Crestview Rehabilitation Center. Cindy was born on August 15th, 1946 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Fred Stanley and Erma Mae Arent. Cindy was a 1964 Graduate of Lancaster High School. She enjoyed crafting, especially sewing and baking. She will be missed by all that knew her.



Cindy is survived by her son, Matthew Sater; sisters, Grace (Dennis) Romis, Barbara (Robert) Moody, Patricia (Richard) White, and Evelyn (William) Strawn; as well as many other loving family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, David W. Sater; brother, Peter E. Arent and nephews, Tim Hauke, Jeff Hauke and M. Keith Arent Sr.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Crestview Rehabilitation and FairHoPe Hospice for their loving care of Cindy.



A Celebration of Life is to be held on Saturday April 13th, 2019 at 3:30PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Terry Thompson officiating. Friends may visit on Saturday from 1:30PM until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers donations may be given to FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd Lancaster, OH 43130) or the ( ) in Cindy's name. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary