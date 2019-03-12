Dale Kennedy



Lancaster - Dale K. Kennedy, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8th 2019 with his family by his side. Dale was born on December 22, 1943 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Andrew and Phyllis Kennedy. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1962 and from Ohio University in 1966, he then joined the U.S. Army.



Dale is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jean Kennedy; a sister, Myrna Figgins of Lancaster; two sons, Matt (Amy) Kennedy of Westerville; Andy (Ashley) Kennedy of Lancaster; five grandsons, Ryan, Brandon, Justin, Adam and Austin; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Jack) Raynor of North Carolina; brother-in-law, CR (Janet) Yates of Virginia; several nieces and nephews and many friends.



Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Figgins.



After serving his country in Vietnam he followed a dream of his and opened up The Smoke Stack Hobby Shop. For 36 years he enjoyed meeting new customers and building lasting friendships with people of the community. He also had many wonderful memories from golf trips he had taken with his friends, but what Dale enjoyed most was spending time with his family. He loved to watch his grandkids play sports, showing them how to run trains and was always ready to take them fishing.



Dale, aka, Pappaw Choo Choo will be greatly missed by all that knew him, but will always be remembered by the stories he told and the legacy he left behind.



Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home in Lancaster. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Veterans Burial Detail conducting military rites at the cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale's memory to the , VA Regional Office, 1240 E 9th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44199.