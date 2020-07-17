1/1
Dallas Bevard
1994 - 2020
Dallas Bevard

Lancaster - James "Dallas" Bevard II, 26 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 7, 1994 in Lancaster, Ohio to parents, Robert J and Barbara A Bevard. Dallas is survived by his daughter, Penelope June Skye Bevard, girlfriend, Cherish Price; parents, Robert and Barbara Bevard; sisters, Cristy Morris and Clarissa (Nate) Strawser; brother, Christopher (Erica) Bevard; twin brother, Robert "Joseph" Bevard II; nieces and nephews, Allyson and Joey Morris, Myles and Lennox Bevard, and Silas, Tatum and Ava Strawser; aunts and uncles, Jim (Kathy) Bevard, Cheryl Bevard and Jason (Crystal) Bevard; grandmother, MaryAnn Bevard; newly found grandmother, Betty Samantha Bowman; and many cousins and close friends that were brothers at heart.He was preceded in death by his uncle, Timothy Bevard; adopted grandparents, Evelyn and Roger Meadows; and grandfather, James Dallas Bevard of whom he was named after. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster with Minister Mark Mason officiating. Friends and family may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Monday at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to funeral home to help with funeral expenses.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
JUL
20
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
JUL
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
