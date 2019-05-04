Daniel L. Frear



Millersport - In loving memory of a life well lived. Daniel Lee Frear, born on January 14th, 1942 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Chester and Freda Frear, passed away on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Dan was a graduate of Ohio University and was an independent insurance agent, owning Frear Insurance in Lancaster for many years. He was a member of the Calvary Orthodox Lutheran Church in Lancaster. As well as being a member of the ACBS (Antique Classic Boat Society), Lancaster-Tarhe Lions Club, Antique Tractor Club, Antique Car Club, Indiana Lake Boat Club, Buckeye Chapter of Antique Boats, Buckeye Lake Civic Association, Pleasantville Grange, FORKS (Fairfield Ohio Radio Kontrolled Society), and the Christian Pioneers and Frontier Spirit. Dan was an avid golfer, builder and worked extensively with Habitat for Humanity.



Dan is survived by his wife Jeanne Frear; his sons, David (Carol) Frear and Donald (Jennifer) Frear; step-sons, Doug (Jami) Conroy and Daniel (Jennifer) Conroy; grandchildren, Shannon Frear, Justine Skatzes, Miranda Frear, Austin Frear, Thomas Marsh, Lindsey Conroy, Sara Conroy, Tyler Conroy, and Caytlyn Conroy; sister, Darlene Wolfinger; brother, Larry (Mary Ann) Frear; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Freda Frear; his first wife, Diana Frear(Williams); brother in law, Michael Wolfinger; and his grandparents.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 10AM at the Calvary Orthodox Lutheran Church (508 N Broad St, Lancaster, OH 43130) with Rev. Roger Hale officiating. Burial is to follow at Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster. Friends and family may visit on Monday from 2-4PM & 6-8PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.