Daniel R. Renner
Daniel R. Renner went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020, with his family at his side at age 83. He was born November 15, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio. After graduating from The Ohio State University in 1958, Dan spent his entire career with Ralston Purina beginning in 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio. After transferring to positions at Battle Creek, Michigan and Atlanta, Georgia, he ended his career in Lancaster, Ohio in 1997. Dan served the Lancaster community on the boards of the YMCA, United Way of Fairfield County, and Junior Achievement. He was a long time member of Reynoldsburg Baptist Church and previously of Calvary Baptist Church in Lancaster. Dan enjoyed OSU football, birdwatching, and was an accomplished woodworker, creating many pieces for family and friends. Most of all, Dan loved spending time with his family and working on his "farm". He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Dolly Renner. Daniel is survived by wife of 59 years, Mary Ellen; children Daniel (Debra) Renner, Barbara (Jay) McCormick, and William (Amy) Renner; grandchildren Sarah and Daniel Renner, Michael and Rebecca McCormick, and Katie (Nathan) Wentling, Andrew and Allison Renner; mother-in-law Lois Gingrich; good friend Rose Emmert; and faithful helper Eric Castle. A private service with family and friends will be held in Pickerington, Ohio. Contributions in memory of Dan can be made to Reynoldsburg Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home with on-line information available at spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020