Daniel Snedden
Lancaster - Daniel Snedden, 61, passed away unexpectedly on November 13 in Lancaster. Raised in Coshocton, Ohio, he enjoyed his family, friends, church and the outdoors. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping and walking. In his youth, he was an active member of the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. As an adult, he was an active leader in Troop 26 of Pickerington, Ohio. He had a lifelong commitment to Scouting and applied the Scout Motto, "be prepared," to every aspect of his life.
He was a dedicated father, grandpa (Bikka), son and brother. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Jessica and Elijah, and devoted countless hours to reading books, singing songs, making bear-faced pancakes, telling stories and swinging them. He encouraged their love of the outdoors and was an irreplaceable companion in their daily lives.
Daniel is deeply missed by his son, Ali (Jenna) Snedden, grandchildren, mother, Carolyn Snedden, four sisters, Sharon (Fred) Babbert, Krista (Greg) Cooper, Susan Benson and Jill Snedden, extended family and many friends. He was predeceased by his father, Bonner Snedden and brother-in-law, Alan Benson. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 27 at the United Church of God, 251 Hill View Dr. SW, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to any of the organizations he cared for or was involved in, including the United Church of God, Boy Scouts of America or Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019