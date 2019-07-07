Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Lancaster - Daniel E. VanScoy, 76, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1943 in Columbus to the late Raymond and Ellen (Anglemeyer) VanScoy. Daniel served in the U. S. Army in the 2nd Div. MSL Battalion 84 Artillery. After he returned from the service Daniel was a patrolman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was an electronic technician for Anchor Hocking retiring after 36 years. He was a member of Local 25.

Daniel is survived by his wife Joyce J. (Roby) VanScoy; children Michael (Kelly) VanScoy, Craig VanScoy, Jodi (Christopher) Norris; grandchildren Toni, Taylor, Brita, Preston, Haylea, Rachel, Koryne, Bailey, great grandchildren Jayce, Carter, Sophia, Lillie, Lawson, Nora, Declan; brothers Ted (Anne) VanScoy, Tom (Pati) VanScoy, and David VanScoy; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd Lancaster in the memory of Daniel. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 7, 2019
