Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Danny L. Kitchen


Danny L. Kitchen Obituary
Danny L. Kitchen

Baltimore - Danny L. Kitchen, age 66 of Baltimore, died June 1st, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East. He was born on Aug 3rd, 1953 in Columbus. He was an amazing cook, who enjoyed his plants, collecting pop cans, and loved his family including his 4 legged friends. Danny and his friendly personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his brothers, Donald (Jan Smith) Kitchen, Dwayne "Pete" Kitchen, and Dennis Kitchen; sisters, Diane (Dave) Robinson, Delora Missy (John) Stewart, and Deby (Mark) Kline; several nieces and nephews including special nephew, Tommie D. Kitchen; many great nieces and nephews; and also leaves behind his four legged friend Missy.

Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Emma L. Demint and father Tommie Kitchen.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday from 3PM until 6PM at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Caring Cremation will follow the visitation. Memorials can be made in Danny's name to Habitat for Humanity, 707 Slocum, Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 3, 2019
