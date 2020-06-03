Danny M. Taylor



Lancaster - Danny M. Taylor, 81 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at the Crestview Rehabilitation Center. Danny was born in Antioch, Ohio on April 9th, 1939. He had worked in the Meat Department of Kroger for many years and was a longtime member of the New Life Christian Center. Danny was a loving and caring person that had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a devout Christian, as well as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, and going to old car shows in his free time. Danny will be missed by all who knew him.



Danny is survived by his daughters, Kimberlee Taylor, Shaunta (Brian) Teeters, and Kandi Clay; grandchildren, Jennifer Caldwell, CJ (Saeleen) Bommarito, Kirsten (Jaret) Clay, and Brayden Clay; brother, Richard (Pat) Taylor; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his church family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Swiger and Muriel Swiger; first wife, Judith Ann Taylor; second wife, Arlene Taylor; and his sister, Judy Kay Turner.



Private services are to be held with burial to take place at Obetz Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.









