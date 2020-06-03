Danny M. Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny M. Taylor

Lancaster - Danny M. Taylor, 81 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at the Crestview Rehabilitation Center. Danny was born in Antioch, Ohio on April 9th, 1939. He had worked in the Meat Department of Kroger for many years and was a longtime member of the New Life Christian Center. Danny was a loving and caring person that had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a devout Christian, as well as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, and going to old car shows in his free time. Danny will be missed by all who knew him.

Danny is survived by his daughters, Kimberlee Taylor, Shaunta (Brian) Teeters, and Kandi Clay; grandchildren, Jennifer Caldwell, CJ (Saeleen) Bommarito, Kirsten (Jaret) Clay, and Brayden Clay; brother, Richard (Pat) Taylor; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his church family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Swiger and Muriel Swiger; first wife, Judith Ann Taylor; second wife, Arlene Taylor; and his sister, Judy Kay Turner.

Private services are to be held with burial to take place at Obetz Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved