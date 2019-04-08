Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Darl E. Reynolds Obituary
Darl E. Reynolds

Columbus - Darl E. Reynolds, age 94, resident of Elmhurst, formerly of Columbus, OH, Navy Veteran of WWII, retired entrepreneur, pilot, author, administrator and locomotive engineer, member of Freemasons for over 70 years; beloved longtime companion of the late Linda Allison; loving father of the late Daniel E. Reynolds; cherished grandfather of Diane E. (Richard) Emich and Debra E. (Geoffrey S. Blake) Reynolds; proud great-grandfather of Abigail and Alexander Emich; valued and important member of his extended family Lori (John) Gassman, Cliff Allison, Alexandra and Samuel Gassman, Austin and Kaitlin Allison. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 12:00PM-1:00PM followed by funeral service at 1:00PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus Ohio 43232. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, Ohio. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Darl.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
