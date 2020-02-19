|
|
Darlene Curran
Millesport - Darlene Zimmerman Curran, age 104 of Millersport, went to be with her Lord on February 15th, 2020. She was born to the late Homer and Pearl Ogle Zimmerman, on March 8th, 1915 in Stratford, Ohio. She retired as a statistician from Anchor Hocking in Lancaster. She was a member of the O.C.C.L. Mother's Club, Millersport United Methodist Church, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. Darlene was a devoted Ohio State fan who enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing cards and games, doing crossword puzzles, and was always reading. Darlene especially enjoyed spending time with her family and will greatly be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Robert Bruce (Glenda) Curran; ten grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard "Dick" (Shirley) Curran; husband, Robert A. Curran; brothers, Raymond, William and Dorance Zimmerman; and great-great granddaughter, Claire Darlene Landis.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at the Millersport United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00am. Fellowship will follow the service. A committal service will be held on Sunday, March 8th at 1:30pm at Green Mound Cemetery in Kilbourne, Ohio. Memorials can be made in Darlene's name to Fairhope Hospice at 282 Sells Road Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Mar. 1, 2020