Lancaster - Darrell C. Sanner, 75 of Lancaster passed away at home on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 following an extended illness. Darrell was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clarence and Betty Sanner on February 9th, 1944. Darrell was an accomplished musician and a cowboy at heart. He retired from Huntington National Bank after 36 years. Following retirement he volunteered his amazing banjo skills with the Olivedale Kitchen Band.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen; sisters-in-law, Linda (Keith) Moore and Kathy (Damon) Myers-Dean; daughters, Kelly (Bruce) Metcalf and Susan (Park) Russell; grandchildren, Jordan (Kathy) Hurst, Eric Hurst, Devin (Marie) Hurst, Sierra (Cory Fisk) Hurst, Heather Metcalf, Courage, Precious and Benjamin Russell; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and step father, Robert Radebaugh; his in-laws and his best friends, Al and Bea Myers.



The family would like to thank FairHoPe Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at 11AM at the Franklin Hills Memory Gardens (5802 Elder Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 from 5PM-8PM with a Celebration of Life Service to start at 7PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.



In lieu of flowers, or if you enjoyed Darrell's banjo playing over the years, the family suggests donations be made to the Olivedale Senior Center (253 Boving Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in his memory. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary