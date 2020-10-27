Darrell David CroninJacksonville - Darrell David Cronin, age 87, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away October 26, 2020 at Some Place Like Home, Jacksonville, Florida.Darrell was born February 12, 1933 in Perry county, Ohio to Andrew Jacob and Lillie Mae Cronin. He attended Gosline School through first grade, New Lexington School for second through ninth grades and Junction City School for tenth grade. He was drafted into the US Army in March of 1953 and honorably discharged in 1955, with the rank of Sergeant.Surviving are his daughter, Alicia (Scott) Campbell of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Ronald (Amanda) Cronin of Lancaster, Ohio; sister, Martha Thomas of Lancaster, Ohio; sister-in-law, Charlotte Cronin of Lancaster, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis (Rheinscheld) Cronin; parents, Lillie Mae (Dyer) Cronin and Andrew Jacob Cronin; 3 brothers, George, Loren, and Donald; and 1 sister, Irene.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020.The wearing of mask and social distancing are required.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: