Lancaster - Darrell E. Patterson, 69, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born September 17, 1949 in Franklin County and was the son of the late John and Mary Jane (Francis) Patterson Sr. Darrell was a 1968 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School, served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and retired from Cody & Ziegler Company as a painter. He attended Pine Grove U.M. Church with his wife, Donna.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna (Blank) Patterson; sons, Brian Patterson of Carroll, Chris (Ronda) Patterson and Barry Patterson both Lancaster; daughter, Cassandra (Matt) Timmons of Lancaster; ten granchildren and four great grandchildren; brother, John Patterson Jr. of Lancaster; sister, Pam Collison of Logan and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Bill Weaver officiating. A cremation will follow the service. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



For those who wish, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.



Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary