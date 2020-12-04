1/1
Darren Alan Seesholtz
Darren Alan Seesholtz

Lancaster - Darren Alan Seesholtz, age 51 of Lancaster, died December 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on June 9, 1969 in Lancaster. He worked at Allied Mineral for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan. He had a huge heart and greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Darren and his love for life will be missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amy Haynes Seesholtz; step children, Marissa Cody and Tyler Holland; mother, Barbara A. Seesholtz; brother, Kevin L. Seesholtz; parents-in-law, Donna (Ron) Hochradel; sister-in-law, Molly (Rose Schneider) Haynes; grandmother-in-law, Opal Wacker; aunt, Carolyn L. (Rick) Smith; cousins, Amy (Chaz) Summerlot and Sarah Smith-Wilkins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry L. Seesholtz; grandparents, Ruth L. Waits and Edith (Ron) Seesholtz.

Viewing will take place from 4PM until 7PM on Wednesday Dec. 9th at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Caring Cremation ™ will take place following the viewing. Burial of his cremains will take place at a later date at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
