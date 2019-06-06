|
|
Dave Beaty
Carroll - Dave Beaty, 75, of Carroll, passed away June 4, 2019 after a long illness. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Vickie; sister, Judy Landis; nieces and nephews; his canine family, Bubba, Mocha, Java and Benjamin; and his family of 4-footer kitties. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Velda; brother, Bill; sisters, Nancy Hawkins and Patty Behrens; and brothers-in-law, Larry Landis and Terry Hawkins.
At Dave's request, no services will be observed. Donations may be made to the Fairfield County Humane Society. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 6, 2019