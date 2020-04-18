Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
1951 - 2020
Lancaster - Dave Curnell, 68, of Lancaster, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born October 20, 1951 in Columbus the son of Elza and Violet (Sain) Curnell.

Dave had worked for many years at East Side Nursery, Groveport and was a member of the Pickerington Moose Lodge 2321.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Bolen) Curnell; children, David Curnell, Mike Curnell, Crystal Pittman, Cristin Elliott and Dustin Shook; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby; Curnell; sister, Linda Downard; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray and Gary Curnell; sisters, Judy Deel, Sandy Ison and Carol Woosley.

A visitation will take place Tuesday, April 21st from 1 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Contributions may be made in Dave's memory to Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort Street, Bremen, Ohio 43107. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com

Due to Covid19, all social distancing protocols will be in place for visitation. No more than 10 people will be permitted in funeral home at a time. Mask will be available for those who have a need.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
