Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
David A. Friesner

David A. Friesner Obituary
David A. Friesner

Baltimore - David A. Friesner, age 75 of Baltimore, died Dec. 16, 2019 after an 8 month courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born to the late Arthur and Bette Uncle Friesner on Sept. 30, 1944. Dave was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church, a proud member of the Local 189 Plumbers and Pipe Fitter's Union, an active participant in the NOMADS, a past president of the Ohio Alliance of Retired Americans, and an active 4H adviser for several years. He enjoyed playing the dulcimer, was an avid reader who enjoyed crosswords, genealogy, and history, who also enjoyed traveling. His personality and witt will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Helen "Cookie" Friesner; children, Jacob Arthur (Sara) Friesner, Joshua David Friesner, Joseph Daniel Friesner, Jana Ayn (Nic) Beveridge; grandchildren, Kaylee Jefrey, Bryson Yost, Adalyn Beveridge, and Robert Beveridge, several nieces and nephews, and close cousin, Dr. Larry Buchannan.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Sally Friesner and Molly Holt.

As per Dave's request, Caring Cremation has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home and there will be no memorial service. Donations can be made in his name to the Christ United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St. Baltimore, OH 43105. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
