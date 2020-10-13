1/1
Lancaster - David A. Nippert, 80, of Lancaster, passed away on October 4, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1940 to John and Annabel (Breese) Nippert in Franklin County, OH. Dave worked for Battelle Memorial Institute from 1962 - 1987. He joined Science Applications International in 1987, working as the Project Manager supervising industrial and government contracts until his retirement. One outstanding contract was with the space program with him being assigned to Cape Canaveral for a few years. In 2002, David enjoyed a new business venture working with his business partner and son, Dwight Nippert, until his retirement. Dave worked with Habitat for Humanity using his vacation time for many years to help rebuild New Orleans following hurricane Katrina, and to help rebuild the New Jersey coast after Hurricane Sandy. David is survived by his loving family; his wife, Janet M. Nippert; daughter, Kris M. (Bradley Scott) Fought both of Celebration, FL; son, Dwight A. (Traci) Nippert of Lancaster, OH; brothers, Tom (Sue) Nippert of Columbus, OH, Jim (Regina) Nippert of Dallas, TX; sister, Diane (Dick) Reese of Atlanta, GA; grandsons, Isaac Fought of Houston, TX, Derek Hanna of Lancaster, OH, and a granddaughter, Darian Hanna of Honolulu, HI. The family will be planning a celebration of life service at a later date. Updates will be made on our website as they become available. Arrangements are under the care of Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, FL. 34744. 407.847.2494. www.osceolamemgds.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local humane society.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
