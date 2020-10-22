1/1
David B. Roebuck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David B. Roebuck

Lancaster - David B. Roebuck, born September 25, 1935 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away on October 18 at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oral Boyd and Grace (Bradford) Roebuck; and sister-in-law, Susan Roebuck. He is survived by his wife, Georgia (Mach) Roebuck; children, Mary and Rebecca (Ian Anderson) Roebuck; grandchildren, Elliot and Lucy; brothers, William (Ellie) and Richard Roebuck; sister, Rebecca (Bill) Kitto; grandcats, Bert and Ernie; and many nieces and nephews.

David had a passion for flying. He served as a pilot in the US Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard, retiring as Lt Col. He then was a pilot at NetJets for 20 years.

David loved reading, hiking, canoeing, cycling, traveling with his family, and spending time with his many cat friends. He will always be remembered for his storytelling, generous nature, and sense of adventure.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. To honor David, contributions can be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources: 2045 Morse Road Columbus, OH 43229.

Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved