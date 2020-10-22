David B. Roebuck
Lancaster - David B. Roebuck, born September 25, 1935 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away on October 18 at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oral Boyd and Grace (Bradford) Roebuck; and sister-in-law, Susan Roebuck. He is survived by his wife, Georgia (Mach) Roebuck; children, Mary and Rebecca (Ian Anderson) Roebuck; grandchildren, Elliot and Lucy; brothers, William (Ellie) and Richard Roebuck; sister, Rebecca (Bill) Kitto; grandcats, Bert and Ernie; and many nieces and nephews.
David had a passion for flying. He served as a pilot in the US Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard, retiring as Lt Col. He then was a pilot at NetJets for 20 years.
David loved reading, hiking, canoeing, cycling, traveling with his family, and spending time with his many cat friends. He will always be remembered for his storytelling, generous nature, and sense of adventure.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. To honor David, contributions can be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources: 2045 Morse Road Columbus, OH 43229.
