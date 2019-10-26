|
|
David Charles Gummere
Bremen - David Charles Gummere, 84, of Bremen, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Buckeye Care & Rehab. He was born May 21, 1935 in Etna, Ohio, the son of Beecher Richard and Esther Muriel (Kinser) Gummere.
David was a master pressman working 28 years with Xerox and retiring with Cyril-Scott. He was a member of Bremen-Bethel Presbyterian Church.
David met his wife of 63 years in grade school, Juanita Colleen (Knoff) Gummere and they were married December 17, 1955. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, David (Deborah) Gummere II, Peggy (John) McLaughlin and Diana Mathias; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Ed) Billman, Kathleen and Faith Gummere; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Patricia Ricard and Richard Gummere.
A time to visit with David's family will be Tuesday from 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday at 11 AM at the Bremen-Bethel Presbyterian Church with Pastor Larry Hoffman officiating. Contributions may be made in David's memory to Bremen-Bethel Presbyterian Church. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019