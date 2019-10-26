Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gummere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Charles Gummere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Charles Gummere Obituary
David Charles Gummere

Bremen - David Charles Gummere, 84, of Bremen, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Buckeye Care & Rehab. He was born May 21, 1935 in Etna, Ohio, the son of Beecher Richard and Esther Muriel (Kinser) Gummere.

David was a master pressman working 28 years with Xerox and retiring with Cyril-Scott. He was a member of Bremen-Bethel Presbyterian Church.

David met his wife of 63 years in grade school, Juanita Colleen (Knoff) Gummere and they were married December 17, 1955. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, David (Deborah) Gummere II, Peggy (John) McLaughlin and Diana Mathias; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Ed) Billman, Kathleen and Faith Gummere; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Patricia Ricard and Richard Gummere.

A time to visit with David's family will be Tuesday from 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday at 11 AM at the Bremen-Bethel Presbyterian Church with Pastor Larry Hoffman officiating. Contributions may be made in David's memory to Bremen-Bethel Presbyterian Church. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morgan Funeral Home
Download Now