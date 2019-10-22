|
|
David Dean Sycks
David Dean Sycks, age 64, of Logan, Ohio, passed away October 21, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
David was born November 26, 1954 in Athens, Ohio to Francis Sycks and Jean (Stone) Sycks. He belonged to The Moose; loved motorcycling and auto mechanics; and was a business owner.
Surviving are his wife Cathy Conner of Logan; children, Christy (Joey Lane) Barker of Canal Winchester, James (Connie Estep) Sycks of Logan, Kari (Brian) Cassley of Fairfield Beach, and Brandon Sycks of Logan ; grandchildren, Ashley Barker, Gracie Fullerton, Brooklyn Sycks, and Ethan Townley of Logan; great-grandchild Kyler Southers of Logan; sister Linda (John) Judson of Logan; foster brother Jim Looker of Logan; neices and nephews; former son-in-law Jon Barker of Logan; and many friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and step-son Buddy Roy Blackburn.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Mark Barrell officiating. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed 6:00 - 8:00P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, and 11:00 A.M. to time of service on Friday, October 25, 2019.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019