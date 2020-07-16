David Devore



Lancaster - David Alan Devore, 43 of Lancaster passed away on Monday, July 13th, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center River Valley Campus. David was born in Logan, Ohio on February 12th, 1977. He had worked for Cintas for many years and loved to hunt and ride ATV's. David enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeye's and Dallas Cowboy's football games and passed this tradition on to his children as well. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his wife, Samantha and their children.



David is survived by his loving wife, Samantha; children, Tristan, Xavier, and Isabella; mother, Debra Devore; father, Mike Devore; brother, Rob Smitley Jr.; grandfather, Bernard Cook; mother in law, Stacy Romine; as well as many aunts, cousins, and many other loving family members and friends.



David was preceded in death by his father, Rob Smitley Sr.; father in law, Howard Bradley Hartman; father in law, Kevin Romine; and grandmother, Delores Cook.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at 12PM at River of Life (5090 Carnes Rd. Carroll, OH).Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store