David E. Betts, Sr.
Amanda - David E. Betts, Sr., 88, of Amanda, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. David was born April 12, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George B. Betts and Elizabeth (Allspaugh) Betts. Mr. Betts was a 1949 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School and retired from Pizza Systems, Inc. and Pizza Automation, Inc. both of which he was a founder.
He was an avid gardener, outdoorsman and loved a good game of golf. He enjoyed playing cards, telling a good joke and stories about his youth.
Mr. Betts served in the United States Marine Corps in a Field Artillery unit Base Camp Lejeune, NC from August 20, 1951 until being honorably discharged on August 19, 1953.
He is survived by his son, David E. (Melinda) Betts, Jr; daughter, Debbie (Eric) Roush; grandchildren, Katherine Betts, Michael (Amanda) Betts, and Chloe Betts; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Brooke, Harper and Jackson; nephews, Clinton Tolbert, Bradley Tolbert, Judd Betts and Patrick Betts; and sister-in-law, Cathy Tolbert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Anne Betts; brother, Joe Betts; and brother-in-law, Ralph Tolbert.
A special thank you to Jonah and Debbie Staten, Debbie K. Sirback and Jessica Noyes for their kindness and loving care in helping David Sr. along with his children to be able to stay in his home in the final years of his life.
Burial has taken place in Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME.
Donations can be made in memory of David to the Amanda Fire Dept. 211 North Johns St Amanda, OH 43102 or Amanda UMC Food Bank PO Box 368 Amanda, OH 43102 or the .
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019