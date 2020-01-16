|
David E. Fox
Lancaster - David E. Fox, 63, passed away at Fairfield Medical Center, January 13th, 2020, battling cancer since 2014. He was born on November 12, 1956 in Lancaster, OH. He grew up in Sixth Ave. UM Church & was an active YMCA member. He was a Boy Scout, participating in wilderness survival camp in Canada.
At 6'4", he played on the Lancaster High School basketball team & ran track. He was also on Student Council & graduated in the Class of 1975. He attended Ohio University-Lancaster.
Dave became a real estate agent & worked for Anchor Hocking. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 7 years. In 1984, we moved to Daytona Beach, FL & worked for Pepsi for five years before returning to Lancaster. He retired from Conns Potato Chips after 18 years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Doid & Linda (Boley) Fox, Dave was his Dad's caregiver after his Mom's death from 1999-2015.
He is survived by his lifelong companion, Barb Rarick; sister, Dana (Tom) Mariner III of Ormond Beach, FL; niece & nephew, Angela J. Mariner & Thomas (Allison) Mariner IV of Ormond & Daytona Beach; aunts & uncles and many cousins.
Caring Cremation will take place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020