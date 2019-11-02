|
David Eitel
Lancaster - David Eitel age 72 of Lancaster, passed away at the Pickering House on Nov. 1, 2019. He was born to the late Walter and Chelo Forrest Eitel in Fairfield Co. on Nov 30, 1946. He retired as a supervisor at Anchor Hocking. He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed mushroom hunting, and riding his bicycle on the bike trails. David's friends and family will greatly miss his helpful and generous nature as he was always willing to lend a hand.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Diana Eitel; sons, David and Kevin Eitel all of Lancaster; grandson, Konner Eitel of Lorain, OH; brother-in-law, Jim (Betty) Cairo of Maryland; three nieces; and special friends the Purcell family.
David was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janet, and half brothers and half sisters.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff and management at FairHoPe Hospice, the Pickering House, Crestview, and Dr. Aebi.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. He will be interred at the Floral Hills Memory Garden mausoleum at a later date. Donations can be made in David's name to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019