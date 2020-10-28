1/
David Eugene Azbell
David Eugene Azbell

Lancaster, OH - David E. Azbell 72 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Sunday October 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 13, 1949.

David was survived by his children Shaun(Deb Collins)Azbell, Keith Azbell, Mariangela Azbell(Chris Roby) and stepson Garey(Brenda)Swisher all of Lancaster, Ohio. Grandchildren Dakota, Brittney, Gage, Meghan, Bradon, Taylor, Bradley, Trista, and Dustin. Great-grandchildren Kaylynn, Clay, and Tyler. Very special friend Anne Steiner.

He was proceeded in death by father Robert(Dorothy)Azbell and mother Margaret(Harley)Alford and son Shane Azbell all of Lancaster, Ohio.

Cremation done by Days Funeral Home. Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made at Unified Bank under Mariangela Azbell (donations).




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
