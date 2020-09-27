David Lee Cruit
Lancaster - David Lee Cruit, 75, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away suddenly on Friday September 25th, 2020. He was born October 27th, 1944 in Liberal, Kansas to Carl Cruit and Vivian Cruit.
He graduated from Lancaster High School, class of 1963, in Lancaster, Ohio. He served in the United States Army and he was stationed in Germany. He married the love of his life on September 23rd, 1967 and together they raised two children.
He is survived by his sons David E. Cruit (Tonya), and Daniel L. Cruit (Julie); grandchildren Rachel E. Cruit, Sarah K. Cruit Roth (Colton Roth), Allison M. Cruit Shaw (Nolan Shaw), Evan D. Cruit; great grandchild Kendall S. Shaw; step grandchildren Phillip (Megan) Russell, Felicia (Tanner) Riley, Faith (Cameron) Bailey, Jerry "LJ" Cash; step great-grandchildren Cadence E. Bobst, Braylee E. Cash, Paislee M. Riley, Mason T. Harrop, Camreigh E. Bailey, Seamus V.P. Russell, Aoife B.S. Russell; half-brother Johnnie Johnston, several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Nancy Marie Nungesser Cruit, parents Carl Cruit and Vivian Cruit, brother Robert "Bob" Cruit, father-in-law Wilbur Nungesser, and mother-in-law Martha Nungesser.
The viewing will be held on Saturday October 3rd, 2020 from 10am-12pm. The funeral service begins at noon at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio with the burial service to follow at Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio. We ask that all guests wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. A live stream of the service will take place on Saturday at 12 PM on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Memorial gifts may be made in David's name to a charity of your choice
