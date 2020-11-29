David Lee Syfert
Junction City - David Lee Syfert, 68 of Junction City, died Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born May 29, 1952 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of William Duane and Eleanor L. (Bowersock) Syfert. David had worked in the bakery at Kroger, retiring in 2013. He loved fishing, hunting, spending time with his family. He enjoyed planting flowers, watching western movies and hunting mushrooms. He could build anything you asked of him. He loved everyone unconditionally and he loved his dogs, Snowy and Buster.
David is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Beers) Syfert, whom he married April 26, 1970; his children, David Lee (Linda) Syfert, Teresa Syfert and Lisa (Bob) Dillon; 7 grandchildren, Clarrissa, Tyler, David, Brandon, Austin, Andrew and Cordel; his mother; 2 brothers, Tom (Diane) and William (Donna); 5 sisters, Gloria (Bill), Sarah, Sandy (Andy), Connie (Allen), Shelby (Don); brothers-in-law, Dan and Ron; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and sisters, Linda and Mary.
A time to visit with the family will be Wednesday from 6 - 8 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 12 PM in the funeral home with Pastor William Syfert officiating. There will be a visitation from 11 AM - 12PM. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
