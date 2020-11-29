1/
David Lee Syfert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee Syfert

Junction City - David Lee Syfert, 68 of Junction City, died Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born May 29, 1952 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of William Duane and Eleanor L. (Bowersock) Syfert. David had worked in the bakery at Kroger, retiring in 2013. He loved fishing, hunting, spending time with his family. He enjoyed planting flowers, watching western movies and hunting mushrooms. He could build anything you asked of him. He loved everyone unconditionally and he loved his dogs, Snowy and Buster.

David is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Beers) Syfert, whom he married April 26, 1970; his children, David Lee (Linda) Syfert, Teresa Syfert and Lisa (Bob) Dillon; 7 grandchildren, Clarrissa, Tyler, David, Brandon, Austin, Andrew and Cordel; his mother; 2 brothers, Tom (Diane) and William (Donna); 5 sisters, Gloria (Bill), Sarah, Sandy (Andy), Connie (Allen), Shelby (Don); brothers-in-law, Dan and Ron; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and sisters, Linda and Mary.

A time to visit with the family will be Wednesday from 6 - 8 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 12 PM in the funeral home with Pastor William Syfert officiating. There will be a visitation from 11 AM - 12PM. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved