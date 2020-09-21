1/1
Rev. David P. Neville
1934 - 2020
Rev. David P. Neville

Lancaster - Rev. David Paul Neville, 86 of Indiana passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at the Laurels of Dekalb in Butler, Indiana. David was born on September 12th, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Rev. Paul E. and Mary Neville. David was a minister for over 50 years and was the Pastor of the Lancaster Pilgrim Church for 9 years. He also served as an Elder in the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Connection.

David is survived by his wife, Patricia June Neville; children, Debra Neville of Roseville, OH, Rev. Rick (Dorothy) Neville of Spencerville, IN, Rebecca (Rev. Craig) Cessna of Lancaster, OH, Rev. Randy (Donna) Neville of Portage, PA, and John (Patricia) Neville of New Richmond, OH; brother, Rev. Daniel (Carol) Neville of Zanesville, OH; grandchildren, Melissa (Vernon) Perry, Michael (Becky) White, Brittany Neville, Bryan Neville, Benjamin Neville, Jennifer Cessna, Rev. Andrew Cessna, Bethany (Caleb) Salyards, Randy (Katelyn) Neville Jr., Wesley (Lindsay) Neville, and Emily (Luke) Welton; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Erma Jean Neville; and grandson, John Patrick Neville.

Graveside Services will take place on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at 11AM at Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio with Reverend David Blowers officiating. Arrangements are being handled through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Rose Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
