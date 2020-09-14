1/
David Sater
David Sater

Lancaster - David A. Sater, age 92 of Lancaster, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Enterprise, OH on Oct. 2, 1927 to the late Willis and Goldie Nihiser Sater. He was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lancaster, OH. He was a Korean War Veteran who retired from Alten Foundry and Zane Machine Company. He enjoyed camping with his wife at Ohio Power Lakes, trips to Myrtle Beach, and Amish Country.

He is survived by his daughter, Candace (Phillip) Stringer; son, Mark (Toni) Sater; grandchildren, Matthew Sater, Drew (Lillian) Sater, great-grandchildren, Carsyn, Keaton, Bryce, and Alyson; many nieces and nephews, including special nieces and nephew, Barbara Sater and Beverly (William) Dempsey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Joan Sater; son, David W. (Cindy) Sater; parents; brother, Harold (Maxine) Sater, and sister, Lillian (John) Dutro.

The family extends many thanks and appreciations to the staff at Lanfair Rehabilitation, and especially Cindy, Emily, Nicole, and Jason.

Caring Cremation© has taken place through the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, with an announcement in the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
