Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
David Soland


1953 - 2019
David Soland Obituary
David Soland

Stoutsville - David G. Soland, 66, of Stoutsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born July 24, 1953 in Columbus and was the son of the late Gordon and Alma Jean (Crabtree) Soland. David was a retired plumber and formerly worked for David White Services in Lancaster.

He is survived by a son, David D. Soland; two daughters, Angie Moss and Carri Elkins; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Dean Soland and Dennis (Stacy) Soland; sisters, Donna Carney and Darla Jackson; sister-in-law, Priscilla Soland and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Soland.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Taylor Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda, Ohio 43102. Burial will follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

Notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
