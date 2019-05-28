Services
David Speer
David Speer Obituary
David Speer

Reynoldsburg - David W. Speer, 52 of Reynoldsburg, passed away on Friday May 17, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. David worked for Chase Bank and attended Fairfield Christian Church where he volunteered with several computer and media groups.

David is survived by his mother, Carole Schoonover; sister, Amy Speer; father, David M. (Cathy) Speer; step sisters, Kathryn Hegger, Lisa Hoppe, Angela Partlow and Amy Knauss; step brother, Andy Sykes.

A memorial service will be held 11:00a.m. Saturday June 1, 2019 at Fairfield Christian Church with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Cremation has taken place.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.haltemanfettdyer.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 28, 2019
