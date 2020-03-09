Services
David "Tim" Traub

David "Tim" Traub Obituary
Lancaster - David "Tim" Traub, 75 of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. David was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 7th, 1944 to the late Edward and Dorothea Traub. He was raised as a 7th Day Adventist and served in United States Army during the Vietnam War as a conscientious objector and medic during that time. David was also a retired school bus driver for the Lancaster City Schools, as well as a lifelong employee of J & R Live Bait and Guns. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

David is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Traub; children, David (Nicole) Traub Jr., Timothy (Jessica) Traub, and Ken (Rhian) Traub; granddaughter, Maddilynn; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 1PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wheatley officiating. Burial is to follow with Military Honors at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to the Benefit of David Traub at any Fairfield Federal Bank Savings and Loan Bank.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
